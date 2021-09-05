Wildlife officials explain how to stay safe around chiggers as fall looms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Labor Day weekend you may be coming in contact with chiggers or mites.

Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said many confuse them with ticks. It’s important to know the differences.

“They get on your skin, they act, they don’t get a blood meal like ticks do,” said Skalicky. “What they do, they kind of chew up some of your skin cells, create a slurry, and they suck on that. That’s what they feed on.”

Conservation experts said to use prevention to protect yourself from chiggers, like wearing long pants or getting insect repellent.

Dr. David Claborn, a professor for public health at Missouri State University, said regular bug spray won’t effect chiggers and you have to use products that target them.

“Use a product with the insecticide permethrin in it, this is something you spray on your clothing, then you let it dry,” said Claborn. “This will actually kill the mites before they can get on your skin.”

Missouri Department of Conservation officials said chiggers can be found in tall grass, and moist and damp areas.

Wildlife officials also said to make sure to mow your lawn and get rid of tall vegetation, where chiggers may live.

Skalicky said chigger bites give you red and itchy irritable welts, that could get infected.

Dr. Claborn said the bugs rarely move alone and you rarely only get one bite.

“One mite bite is something easily handled, the problem is you rarely get just one. You can get dozens or hundreds,” said Claborn. “I had much rather be bitten by a tick than a mite.”

But Skalicky said if you take the right precautions, the mites should not be a problem.

“Don’t let a fear of ticks or chiggers keep you from enjoying the outdoors,” said Skalicky. “Just a few preventative steps. Like when you go inside, wash yourself off, give yourself a good scrubbing.”

Wildlife experts stressed to enjoy the outdoors and don’t let these bugs ruin your time outside.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.