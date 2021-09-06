The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The ‘Andy Griffith’ show’s run comes to an end on KY3.

KY3 aired its last episode of the popular syndicated show from the 1960s on September 3. After decades of airing the popular comedy, KY3 News @ 11 will replace it.

“We are saddened that the Andy Griffith show will no longer be available for airing on KY3 after this syndication cycle due to the shows distributers’ exclusive deal with MeTV,” General Manager Brian McDonough stated. “However, we are pleased that our viewers will still have the opportunity to watch Andy Griffith locally each weekday from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on sister station 33.3 which carries the MeTV Network.”

KY3′s 11 a.m. news will feature anchor Leigh Moody and Meteorologist Abby Dyer. It will air on both KY3 and KSPR beginning Monday, September 6.

