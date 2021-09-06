Branson family hires high profile private investigator to join search for missing son

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a missing Branson man is doing whatever it takes to find him.

David Koenig has been missing for 18 months.

His parents have hired a high-profile, private investigator to join the search.

“We can’t be a family without him in it,” said Tracy Koenig.

Her son has been missing since February 8, 2020. The amateur MMA fighter was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson.

Though many tips on his whereabouts have come in not much has panned out yet.

“Dave was not only my son but my best friend,” said Rick Koenig.

Tracy Koenig said, “We’re just trying to do everything that we can.”

That includes putting up billboards throughout the Ozarks. They are hoping that someone somewhere will say something.

Tracy Koenig asked, “I think it does help a little bit don’t you think?

“Absolutely,” said Rick Koenig.

The Koenigs say David Marshburn has agreed to work the case.

He’s not only a bounty hunter but a private investigator whose work on missing persons cases have been featured on national programs like NBC’s Dateline.

“His track record is amazing. He has been on and solved at least a half dozen or more missing person cases. It’s not always a good outcome but any outcome is better than no outcome,” said Tracy Koenig.

Marshburn will be working with the Branson Police Department on their efforts to find David.

His family is hoping he’ll return soon.

“There is nothing that we can’t get through as a family together,” said Tracy Koenig.

The Koenigs say that David Marshburn will be in the Ozarks sometime this fall.

If you have any information on where their son David Koenig could be please call the Branson Police Department.

You can remain anonymous.

