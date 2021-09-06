Branson, Mo. city tourism tax sees huge increase; businesses reflect on summer season

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As the summer tourism season in Branson slows down, businesses say they are ending on a high note.

The city’s tourism tax is up 242%. One business owner says he’s never seen a tourism season like this in his life and he hopes the momentum continues.

“This spring people just broke loose and they wanted to get out and do things,” Greg Vidito the owner of Sunrise Leather Works said.

Vidito says this year they’ve been able to expand their handmade products because of the increase in sales.

”Customers just really feel natural and come back to enjoy seeing something authentic,” Vidito said.

He says many people flock to the tourist town because Branson has something for everyone.

”We’re very unique, still a lot of country flavor here, which is one reason that I think people are attracted to the area,” Vidito said.

Lori’s Soap Market and Gifts has also had huge success this season.

”Truthfully I had one of the best Augusts ever, actually broke records and was able to treat my employees,” James Hanes the manager at Lori’s Soap Market and Gifts said.

Hanes says during the summer they would see 300 to 400 come in and out of the store each day.

”Businesses go out if you don’t have clients and having people back is great,” Hanes said.

The store has also seen an increase in online sales for the ones nervous about getting out.

”We have a lot of older clientele and they just don’t want to come back, which I wish they would because that does help Branson a lot,” Hanes said.

He says because of the pandemic many longtime customers are just returning.

”I haven’t seen them for almost two years and they’re like family to us,” said Hanes.

Vidito says the increase in visitors helps set them up for the offseason.

”I’ve always said it’s like farming, you work your butt off all year, we’re expecting the way it’s looking, it’ll just roll right through the fall,” said Vidito.

The Branson Area Chamber of Commerce says city sales tax is up 66% in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.