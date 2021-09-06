Emergency crews rescue woman injured after jumping from bridge in Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews rescued a woman who injured herself jumping from a bridge over Lake Springfield.

First responders received the call around 4 p.m. Monday.

They say the woman hurt her back when she landed in the water. She could not swim back to shore because of her injuries. Rescuers transported her to a local hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.