Emergency crews rescue woman injured after jumping from bridge in Lake Springfield

Woman injured after jumping off Lake Springfield bridge.
Woman injured after jumping off Lake Springfield bridge.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews rescued a woman who injured herself jumping from a bridge over Lake Springfield.

First responders received the call around 4 p.m. Monday.

They say the woman hurt her back when she landed in the water. She could not swim back to shore because of her injuries. Rescuers transported her to a local hospital.

