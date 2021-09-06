Advertisement

EPA: Nearly $500K available for Missouri to improve water quality

(WJHG)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Nearly $500,000 in funding is available for Missouri to improve drinking water in its small towns and underserved communities, according to a recent announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency.

This funding is part of $25 million in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act grants that are available nationwide. Through the grants, the EPA intends to provide water that is safe to drink and clean to support recreation and economic development.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are also excited by future program improvements envisioned by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, including increased funding and removing barriers to better support low-income communities.”

The 2016 WIIN Act addresses, supports, and improves America’s drinking water infrastructure. Included in the WIIN Act are three new drinking water grants that promote public health and the protection of the environment.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Teen girl dies in crash involving two jet skis at Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol reopens I-44 after multiple-vehicle crash in Rolla, Mo.
Haze from wildfire smoke possible this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice day ahead for Labor Day Monday
Ozark community show love for one local walgreens employee
Ozark, Mo. community shows support for “Walgreens Jack”
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,100 cases

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a drop in the average age of death from...
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. concerned after significant drop in average age of COVID-19 deaths
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,100 cases
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the...
Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5
Two parents face criminal charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs while a four-week-old...
Two Missouri parents charged after overdose in hot car with four-week-old inside