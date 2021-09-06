EPA: Nearly $500K available for Missouri to improve water quality

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Nearly $500,000 in funding is available for Missouri to improve drinking water in its small towns and underserved communities, according to a recent announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency.

This funding is part of $25 million in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act grants that are available nationwide. Through the grants, the EPA intends to provide water that is safe to drink and clean to support recreation and economic development.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to building thriving communities and we are excited by the drinking water improvements that these funds will support across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We are also excited by future program improvements envisioned by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, including increased funding and removing barriers to better support low-income communities.”

The 2016 WIIN Act addresses, supports, and improves America’s drinking water infrastructure. Included in the WIIN Act are three new drinking water grants that promote public health and the protection of the environment.

