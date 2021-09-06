Advertisement

Fassnight Creek stormwater improvement project nears halfway point

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Works Department has been working on a new development project near the art museum.

Since May, a stormwater improvement project has been in the works to improve Fassnight Creek. The improvements include widening and naturalizing the area to reduce the risk of flooding. Crews will install a retaining wall and a pump to divert water around the work area.

“It’ll have gravel and rock bottom and there will be some retaining wall components,” said project manager Kirkland Preston. “In addition to that, there’s going to be native plantings, things like dogwood, coneflower, and milkweed. Those are to provide habitat and food for wildlife. Even during construction, as we’ve opened up the channel, a few mallard ducks have already started to come in, even with all the activity of construction. So I think that’s a really promising thing.”

This project comes after FEMA declared the area a flood plain. The goal of this project is to mitigate and reduce flooding. It’s also part of the art museum’s 30-year master plan to expand and beautify the grounds.

“If you look back and forth, the before and after already is has been dramatic, and we’re only about halfway done right now,” said Preston.

The work on Fassnight Creek is just part of phase one of restructuring the grounds around the art museum. Other parts of the plan include expanded parking and a connection point to the Ozarks Greenway Trail.

This part of the project is expected to cost $3 million and be completed by the end of the year.

