Advertisement

Father of missing Branson man breaks silence on his son’s disappearance

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year-plus search continues for a missing Branson man.

It’s been 18 months since amateur MMA fighter, David Koenig, vanished.

For the first time, his father, Rick is speaking only to KY3 about his son’s disappearance and how the family is coping.

“When that piece is gone and you’re used to having it for so long, it’s a tough thing to deal with. It really is,” said Rick Koenig.

David Koenig, 25, was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson on February 8, 2020.

His family is still searching for answers.

“I’ve got a lot of, I would say, a lot of emotion, a lot of feelings. I kind of like to keep it inside,” Rick said.

David’s mother, Tracy Koenig, says her husband has been the family’s rock.

“We’re a team and we’re able to stick together on this. It’s been very hard to say the least for both of us,” she said.

Rick Koenig says his son is his best friend.

We asked, “What do you want him to know?

He replied, “Who?”

“David,” we replied.

“Oh my son? That’s a tough question, you know what I mean? That’s a real tough question. He knows I love him. That’s between him and I,” he said.

The couple is also doing their best to help their other two children cope.

Tracy Koenig said, “I have to try to be strong. He has to try to be strong. We can’t fall apart when the kids are falling apart.”

The Koenig family is vowing to continue their search, hoping to bring David home.

“I have to push forward. I don’t have a choice because Dave needs us,” said Tracy Koenig.

Rick Koenig said, “It’s never going to end until something comes about it.”

If you have any information on David Koenig’s whereabouts please contact the Branson Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Teen girl dies in crash involving two jet skis at Table Rock Lake
Courtesy: MoDOT
Missouri Highway Patrol reopens I-44 after multiple-vehicle crash in Rolla, Mo.
Haze from wildfire smoke possible this week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice day ahead for Labor Day Monday
Ozark community show love for one local walgreens employee
Ozark, Mo. community shows support for “Walgreens Jack”
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,100 cases

Latest News

Denny Hamlin (11) races along with Quin Houff (00) in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday,...
Hamlin ends winless season at Southern 500 to open playoffs
Springfield, Bolivar school leaders discuss challenges for school lunches amid national food-supply shortage
Springfield-Greene County Health Department data shows the average age of death from COVID-19 has dropped significantly
New investigator as search continues for missing man David Koenig