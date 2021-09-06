Father of missing Branson man breaks silence on his son’s disappearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year-plus search continues for a missing Branson man.

It’s been 18 months since amateur MMA fighter, David Koenig, vanished.

For the first time, his father, Rick is speaking only to KY3 about his son’s disappearance and how the family is coping.

“When that piece is gone and you’re used to having it for so long, it’s a tough thing to deal with. It really is,” said Rick Koenig.

David Koenig, 25, was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn in Branson on February 8, 2020.

His family is still searching for answers.

“I’ve got a lot of, I would say, a lot of emotion, a lot of feelings. I kind of like to keep it inside,” Rick said.

David’s mother, Tracy Koenig, says her husband has been the family’s rock.

“We’re a team and we’re able to stick together on this. It’s been very hard to say the least for both of us,” she said.

Rick Koenig says his son is his best friend.

We asked, “What do you want him to know?

He replied, “Who?”

“David,” we replied.

“Oh my son? That’s a tough question, you know what I mean? That’s a real tough question. He knows I love him. That’s between him and I,” he said.

The couple is also doing their best to help their other two children cope.

Tracy Koenig said, “I have to try to be strong. He has to try to be strong. We can’t fall apart when the kids are falling apart.”

The Koenig family is vowing to continue their search, hoping to bring David home.

“I have to push forward. I don’t have a choice because Dave needs us,” said Tracy Koenig.

Rick Koenig said, “It’s never going to end until something comes about it.”

If you have any information on David Koenig’s whereabouts please contact the Branson Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

