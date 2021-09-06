FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Seasonal temps and low humidity for Labor Day

Happy Labor Day! For those who are off work, try to spend a little more time outdoors. Temperatures today are in the mid-80s.

Labor Day 2020 vs. 2021 (KYTV)

We’ll have a few passing clouds, but otherwise, you can expect full sunshine. Winds are breezy, and the humidity is low. Perfect for the lake, pool, golfing, or hiking. Tonight’s temperatures are cool again in the lower 60s. Some early morning dew is possible.High pressure is sitting directly overhead today and tomorrow.

High pressure overhead today with temps in the 80s (KYTV)

Temperatures Tuesday are a touch hotter with a few spots hitting 90 degrees. There is an upper-level trough moving east over the Great Lakes region tomorrow. The low pressure will have a cold front with it that will cool our temperatures Wednesday and Thursday into the low 80s. The front looks to pass through Tuesday night. An isolated drizzle is possible along the front, but I wouldn’t count on this. Rain chances are as low as they can get without being zero.

Cold front for Tuesday night (KYTV)

Fall isn’t here yet! The heat builds again this week. The western ridge will start to expand eastward Friday and will bring hot conditions for the weekend. The lower 90s look persistent through at least next Tuesday. Other than a very isolated shower tomorrow night, there are no other chances for rain.