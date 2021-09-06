POLICE: Standoff lasting 3 hours ends with suspect killing himself in Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Mount Vernon say a two-hour standoff ended with a suspect killing himself.

The standoff started around 2:30 a.m. on Olive Street. It ended around 5 a.m.

Investigators say it started after an argument with an estranged girlfriend in a car. The woman told police the man then threatened to kill himself. The woman escaped.

Investigators say during the standoff the suspect fired a couple shots, then turning the gun on himself.

