POLICE: Standoff lasting 3 hours ends with suspect killing himself in Mount Vernon, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Mount Vernon say a two-hour standoff ended with a suspect killing himself.

The standoff started around 2:30 a.m. on Olive Street. It ended around 5 a.m.

Investigators say it started after an argument with an estranged girlfriend in a car. The woman told police the man then threatened to kill himself. The woman escaped.

Investigators say during the standoff the suspect fired a couple shots, then turning the gun on himself.

