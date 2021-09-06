Advertisement

SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall festivals are returning across the Ozarks. Check out the schedule below.

If you would like your festival added, send an email to digitalnews@ky3.com.

SEPTEMBER 2021:

Seymour Apple Festival, September 9-11: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Seymour-Apple-Festival-350862091654852/?fref=ts”

Springfield’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s “Harvest Home”, September 10-11: CLICK HERE: https://www.seaschurch.org/harvest-home

Japanese Fall Festival (Springfield), September 10-12: CLICK HERE: https://peacethroughpeople.org/?fbclid=IwAR0KWbOrcqj_LPbmLWQuPQDnuQC6rrDWNbdRg2iZPjns8P3yaPKSg5Mvaro

Buffalo Celtic Festivals (Buffalo, Mo), September 10-11: CLICK HERE: https://www.buffaloareachamber.org/celticfestival

Conway Community Days, September 11-12: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/conwaycommunitydays/

Bolivar County Days, September 11: CLICK HERE: https://bolivarchamber.com/business/downtown-bolivar-association/

Starvy Creek Fall Festival (Conway, Mo) September 16-18: CLICK HERE: https://starvycreek.com/

Branson Autumn Daze, September 16-18: CLICK HERE: https://www.explorebranson.com/event/autumn-daze-arts-crafts-music-festival/2496

DCO’s Wine & Whiskey Walk (Springfield), September 17: CLICK HERE: https://www.dcoonline.com/event/dco-s-annual-wine-walk

Marionville Apple Fest, September 17-18: CLICK HERE: http://www.marionvilleapplefest.com/index.html

Cider Days on Walnut Street (Springfield), September 18-19: Click Here: https://www.itsalldowntown.com/cider-days-walnut/

State of the Ozarks Fall Festival (Hollister), September 18: CLICK HERE: http://stateoftheozarks.net/showcase/events/soto-fest/

Lockwood “September Days”, September 18: Click Here: http://www.lockwoodseptemberdays.com/

HOBA Bluegrass Festivial in West Plains, September 23-25: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/bluegrass.hoba/

Hootin’ an Hollarin, (Gainesville), September 19-21: CLICK HERE: https://hootinanhollarin.com/festival-schedule

Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, September 23-25: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/The-Black-Walnut-Festival-438858122954851/

Celebration of Nations (Rolla), September 25: CLICK HERE: https://nations.mst.edu/

Annual Mead Fest (Walnut Grove, Mo), September 26: CLICK HERE: https://www.visitmo.com/events/10th-annual-meadfest-at-7cs-winery

Fair Grove Heritage Reunion, September 26: CLICK HERE: https://www.fg-historical.org/index.php/heritage-reunion

Rockin Rogersville, September 25: CLICK HERE: https://rockinrogersville.com/

OCTOBER 2021:

Ozark Arts and Craft Show, (Ozark, Mo), October 1-3: CLICK HERE: https://www.ozarkcraftfair.com/

Frogtober Family Fitness Festival in Waynesville, Mo. Month of October: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/frogtoberfamilyfitnessfestival/

Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage, Month of October: CLICK HERE: https://carthagechamber.com/maple-leaf

Black/Gold Walnut Festival (Alton, Mo), October 1-2: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Alton-Ozark-Black-Gold-Walnut-Festival-313895522279396/

Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks (Ava), October 1-2: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/phfozarks/

Republic Pumpkin Daze, October 2: CLICK HERE: https://republicpumpkindaze.com/

Harvest Homecoming, (Harrison), October 2: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/harvesthomecoming/

Ozarks Older Iron Club Fall Tractor Show and Pull (Cabool, Mo), October 8: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/875421963101871/?ref=newsfeed

Wilder Days in Mansfield, October 8-9: CLICK HERE: https://festivalnet.com/71151/Mansfield-Missouri/Festivals/Wilder-Days

Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mt. Vernon, October 8-10: CLICK HERE: https://www.mtvchamber.com/apple-butter-makin-days.html

Hollister Grape and Fall Festival, October 9: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/HollisterGrapeFest/\

Art in the Park (Springfield), October 9-10: CLICK HERE: https://www.artcraftguild.org/art-in-the-park/

Hillberry Music Festival (Eureka Springs), October 8-10: CLICK HERE: https://hillberryfestival.com/

Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Springs, October 9: CLICK HERE: http://www.maramecspringpark.com/events/

Sparta Persimmon Days Festival, October 15-16: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/SpartaPersimmonDays/

Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue - Music & BBQ Festival, October 16: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Glade-Top-Trail-Flaming-Fall-Revue-527043521063811/?modal=admin_todo_tour%E2%80%9D

Warsaw Heritage Days, October 16-17: CLICK HERE: https://welcometowarsaw.com/tourism/festivals-and-events/?utm_source=madden&utm_medium=googlecpc&utm_campaign=semc-mo&utm_content=benton_county_events&gclid=Cj0KCQjw-NaJBhDsARIsAAja6dNFwgPIBm_M6PR59AG2uduLyCjU4P5a0JnXpng36DI2Hyopl3hCTKoaApxwEALw_wcB

Clever Fall Festival at First Baptist Church of Clever, October 17: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/state-highway-14-w-clever-mo-65631-united-states/fall-festival/118275645564773/

NOVEMBER 2021:

Springfield Sertoma’s Wingapalooza, November 6: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Wingapalooza/

Branson Market Days, November 19-20: CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/bransonmarketdays/

Turkey Trot (Springfield), November 25: CLICK HERE: https://www.parkboard.org/624/27th-Annual-Turkey-Trot

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

