Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. concerned after significant drop in average age of COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leaders from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are concerned after recent reports show a significant drop in the average age of COVID-19 deaths around Greene County.

In August, the average age of victims who died from COVID-19 dropped to 62 years old, compared to the previous low of 66 years old in July.

Cara Erwin, the communications and outreach manager for the health department, said the trend is concerning for the future of the community.

“It has fallen dramatically,” said Erwin. “Unfortunately, people who are even younger are passing away.”

Erwin said the delta variant may be one reason for the drop in age.

“It was holding pretty steady for awhile there. Then when delta came, we really started to see a dramatic decrease in the average age of death,” said Erwin. “We started to see individuals in their 20′s, 30′s, and 40′s passing away, which we never really saw before.”

Erwin also said this scary downward slope could easily be reversed.

“The one thing we know for sure is, if more individuals were to become vaccinated, that would dramatically help the overall rate of death,” said Erwin.

Greene County health officials say recently people in their 20′s have died from COVID-19. Children are contracting the virus in higher quantities as well.

Erwin said it’s important to make a change now and get vaccinated before the trend possibly gets worse.

“I would say now is the time. We can’t wait any longer to get vaccinated,” said Erwin. “We have multiple instances of young people dying, being hospitalized. There’s nothing more heartbreaking than having to learn about another young person who’s life was cut too short unnecessarily by this disease.”

To find a vaccination opportunity around Greene County, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.