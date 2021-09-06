On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - An Oklahoma District Attorney wants punishment for a Bolivar business owner, recently charged for deceptive practices in Missouri.

Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and got nothing. Others got what they call shoddy work.

The Missouri Attorney General noticed and charged Fellers with thirteen felony counts of deceptive business practices. This is not his first time dealing with the law. He’s on probation in Oklahoma. He pleaded guilty to similar charges there.

Thanks to a buddy, Chad Porter has a new barn. He originally hired Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures back in March.

“He didn’t do any of this work,” said Chad Porter. “There was never any decent correspondence.”

He paid a $5,000 deposit. He asked Fellers to sign a lien waiver.

“He showed up. Did it on a tailgate in the parking lot. He signed it. I, at the time, didn’t know his last name. Later after I started digging into this, I looked at it with my wife and saw he signed Mills as his last name,” said Porter.

Porter waited months. Nothing happened. In May, he sent a demand letter to cancel the contract and get a refund.

“I might never get my money back, but I do want to see him be charged for his actions,” said Porter.

Porter filed a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General. He is not one of the customers listed in the charging documents. On Your Side asked the Missouri Attorney General if more charges are to come.

“There could be. We always reserve the right to do that. We encourage people to reach out. Those complaints inform what our petition looks like,” said Eric Schmitt, Missouri Attorney General. “If there are other folks out there who feel they have been scammed in this case or in other cases, reach out to our office.”

In June, Fellers told Ashley Reynolds he’d make things right.

“We have a day of July the 30 that everyone will be taken care of. Whether their buildings are built or their deposits refunded,” said Shane Fellers.

Porter never heard from Fellers.

“(I) Have no sympathy for him. It was the same story he’s told everybody else. You could tell he was a nervous wreck because of the actions of his face,” said Porter.

In 2019, The Oklahoma Attorney General filed charges against Fellers. Court papers show, he pleaded guilty to embezzlement, home repair fraud and a pattern of criminal offenses. He’s on probation.

Following the Missouri charges, an Oklahoma District Attorney filed a motion to revoke his suspended sentence. If a judge agrees, he might spend time behind bars.

“Once a shyster, always a shyster I say. I think he got in trouble over there. Wasn’t able to run his business. Fled the state and got in trouble for that. Then basically started over,” said Porter.

For his Missouri charges, Fellers is scheduled to be in court next week. He has not entered a plea.

Last week, On Your Side reached out to him again, seeking comment for this report. We have not heard back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.