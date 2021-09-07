Advertisement

Bridge over Bagnell Dam to close for rehabilitation project

Bagnell Dam
Bagnell Dam (KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The bridge over Bagnell Dam is set to close on Tuesday for a rehabilitation project.

MoDOT reports the purpose is to repair the bridge deck, expansion joints, barrier walls, as well as replace the bridge driving surface and sidewalk. Repairs could take three months.

