Family shares story of son with sickle cell disease to educate others

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. Sickle cell disease is an inherited disorder that affects red blood cells.

Janelle and Denzel Billy family found out their son, Zorian, had sickle cell disease when he was about two-weeks-old during a newborn screening.

Janelle says it’s been a learning curve for them over the last two-and-a-half years.

”If he is dehydrated that can cause a sickle cell crisis or a pain crisis and that can easily land him in the hospital and affect some of his levels,” Janelle Billy says.

The Billy family says one in 13 African Americans carry the sickle cell trait. For their family, Billy says with each pregnancy there was a 30% chance her child would have the disease.

“We’re thankful that only one does have it but it has been a learning curve for the entire family,” Janelle Billy says. “For our other two to know and educate them on because they are both trait carriers so when they get older and decide to have children, they’ll need to know that.”

Sickle cell disease is a disorder where the red blood cells don’t form in the circular shape they should.

“The sickled cells, they are really sticky, they clump together and your blood is supposed to flow within your body but when you have sickle cells, those sticky ones flow in but they can’t necessarily flow out,” Janelle Billy says.

Which can lead to a pain crisis, that can damage different parts of the body.

“Irritation,” Denzel says. “Nagging pain that are in your extremities and can go into your limbs.”

However for their two-year-old-son Zorian, that can be hard for them to understand what he’s feeling.

“As he gets older, he’ll learn his body and be able to communicate what it does and be able to say my arm hurts or my leg hurts or something like that versus what he can say now,” Denzel says.

That’s why blood donations are so important. Denzel Billy says one donation can help up to three sickle cell patients.

“If they do get into a pain crisis where they’re in the hospital, a lot of times they need blood transfusions,” Denzel Billy says.

Even at his young age, they say Zorian has already had multiple transfusions.

“You’re taking the appropriate blood and helping your body out, helping that persons body out so whenever they get the new blood that’ll help flush out the stuck sickled cells and keep your body moving,” Denzel Billy says.

There is a blood donation on Saturday, September 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Turning Point Church. You can schedule an appointment to donate blood here.

