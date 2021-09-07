Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm ahead of tonight’s cold front

Cooler air returns Wednesday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer-like temperatures today! High temperatures will reach 90 degrees for some due to high pressure is sitting overhead. The air is dry, the winds breezy, and humidity low. Expect sunny skies this afternoon.

Hot ahead of tonight's cold front
Hot ahead of tonight's cold front(KYTV)

There are very few chances for rain in the upcoming 7-day forecast. Tonight there is low potential for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop behind tonight’s cold front.

Spotty showers tonight with the front
Spotty showers tonight with the front(KYTV)

This front won’t move into Missouri until later this evening and will quickly make its passage through by the Wednesday morning commute. The front will be fighting drier air and low instability, which will keep the rain chances and accumulations at a minimum.

Low temperatures tonight will hit 61 degrees. Because of tonight’s front, we have comfortable weather in store for us tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures on both of those days will be in the low 80s.

Of course, this does not last too long. Summer will rear its hot head again by the weekend as high pressure builds. Winds will switch to the south by the end of the week helping to bring in warmer air. Plan for above-normal temperatures in the 90s starting Friday and continuing through at least Monday. The hottest day of the week is Saturday.

Summer heat returns for the weekend
Summer heat returns for the weekend(KYTV)

Most Read

generic
POLICE: Standoff lasting 3 hours ends with suspect killing himself in Mount Vernon, Mo.
David Koenig at beach
Branson family hires high profile private investigator to join search for missing son
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
David Koenig
Father of missing Branson man breaks silence on his son’s disappearance
Woman injured after jumping off Lake Springfield bridge.
Emergency crews rescue woman injured after jumping from River Road Bridge above James River

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after advancing to second after reaching on an error...
Royals’ Perez giving fans reason to watch September baseball
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm ahead of tonight's cold front
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental
Cody Lee Staggs/Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Laclede County deputies arrest man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation