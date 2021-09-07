FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm ahead of tonight’s cold front

Summer-like temperatures today! High temperatures will reach 90 degrees for some due to high pressure is sitting overhead. The air is dry, the winds breezy, and humidity low. Expect sunny skies this afternoon.

Hot ahead of tonight's cold front (KYTV)

There are very few chances for rain in the upcoming 7-day forecast. Tonight there is low potential for a few showers and thunderstorms to develop behind tonight’s cold front.

Spotty showers tonight with the front (KYTV)

This front won’t move into Missouri until later this evening and will quickly make its passage through by the Wednesday morning commute. The front will be fighting drier air and low instability, which will keep the rain chances and accumulations at a minimum.

Low temperatures tonight will hit 61 degrees. Because of tonight’s front, we have comfortable weather in store for us tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures on both of those days will be in the low 80s.

Of course, this does not last too long. Summer will rear its hot head again by the weekend as high pressure builds. Winds will switch to the south by the end of the week helping to bring in warmer air. Plan for above-normal temperatures in the 90s starting Friday and continuing through at least Monday. The hottest day of the week is Saturday.