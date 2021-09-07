Harrison, Ark. company’s move can create new jobs

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Claridge Inc. announced it will be moving to a new facility near the intersection of Highway 43 and Cottonwood Rd, Wednesday. The move comes after the manufacturer has operated in the same building for more than 50 years that it has been located in Harrison.

Industry is a pivotal of piece of Arkansas’s Economy, several manufacturers operate in Harrison, some longer than others.

”You know Claridge is one of our landmarks as far as industry and we are so excited that somebody is coming like Skylark and they’re going to take it to the new level,” said mayor Jerry Jackson. ”Its going to be wonderful because Claridge has been here for so long and they’ve got such a family environment out there.”

Known most for producing whiteboards and other erasable writing surfaces, Claridge has operated in Harrison in the same building, which has seen a total of 12 addition projects as production has continued to grow.

”The old facility had been added on over the number of years, 50 plus years, so the flow was not very good there,” said Marcus McNew, the president at Claridge.

“All of these additions have created sort of a maze that creates space issues and can be hard to navigate,” said Natasha Garner, with Claridge. “Sometimes we’re moving materials nearly a quarter of a mile from one production area to the next.”

Under new ownership, Claridge will move to a new facility, a decision many believe has long been needed.

”You know they could just pick up and go anywhere, and a lot of people would’ve,” said Jackson. “But they decided to stay here, I think it speaks a lot on their dedication to this community and the quality of labor they have here.”

The new facility is one familiar with handling large scale production as it was formerly a redistribution plant.

”We employed more than 1,200 people in that facility back in the 70′s and 80′s,” said Jackson. So, they’re taking over a wonderful building with a lot of good history behind it.”

And the reason is simple: efficiency and expansion.

”This is very important for us, it’s a huge opportunity,” said McNew. “This is going to be a real game changer in terms of being able to stream line manufacturing flows.”

With over 250,000 square feet. The space presents ample opportunity.

”Production wise, we expected to get significantly more production out of this facility than out of the current facility,” McNew said. “Just because of the ability to make the process more efficient.”

The new facility is currently under construction, but Claridge plans to begin operating out of it starting in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.