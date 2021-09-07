Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says investigators ruled a house fire killing a family of four as accidental.

Firefighters responded to the fire the morning of July 23 at the home on South Lone Pine. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators, however, ruled out any foul play.

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeah Young, 13, Raphael (Rayden) Young, III, 11, and Samantha Young, 6, died in the fire. A man inside the home escaped without serious injuries.

