Advertisement

Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says investigators ruled a house fire killing a family of four as accidental.

Firefighters responded to the fire the morning of July 23 at the home on South Lone Pine. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators, however, ruled out any foul play.

Marlena Young, 40, Nevaeah Young, 13, Raphael (Rayden) Young, III, 11, and Samantha Young, 6, died in the fire. A man inside the home escaped without serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
POLICE: Standoff lasting 3 hours ends with suspect killing himself in Mount Vernon, Mo.
David Koenig at beach
Branson family hires high profile private investigator to join search for missing son
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
David Koenig
Father of missing Branson man breaks silence on his son’s disappearance
Woman injured after jumping off Lake Springfield bridge.
Emergency crews rescue woman injured after jumping from River Road Bridge above James River

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after advancing to second after reaching on an error...
Royals’ Perez giving fans reason to watch September baseball
High pressure moves out as the cold front moves in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm ahead of tonight’s cold front
Cody Lee Staggs/Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Laclede County deputies arrest man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks