Laclede County deputies arrest man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County sheriff arrested a man wanted for sex crimes involving a ten-year-old girl. And investigators say they may have more victims.

Cody Lee Staggs, 28, of Lebanon, Mo., faces three counts of statutory rape. Deputies arrested him September 2.

The investigation into Staggs’ assault of the 10-year-old began as part of an investigation regarding Marcus Hill. Prosecutors charged Hill with sodomizing a child in the second degree and tampering with a witness. Investigators say Hill and Staggs are half-brothers.

“While charges have been filed, in these particular cases, we are continuing to investigate similar complaints on both suspects,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “We believe, at this point, we may have as many as ten child victims at the time of the assault. As these cases develop we will have better idea if we will be able to present further information to the prosecuting attorney.”

Detectives executed a search warrant at Staggs’ home on September 3.

“Evidence seized in the search warrant will be examined at the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab in Springfield,” Sheriff Millsap said.

