Advertisement

Laclede County deputies arrest man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation

Cody Lee Staggs/Laclede County Sheriff's Office
Cody Lee Staggs/Laclede County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County sheriff arrested a man wanted for sex crimes involving a ten-year-old girl. And investigators say they may have more victims.

Cody Lee Staggs, 28, of Lebanon, Mo., faces three counts of statutory rape. Deputies arrested him September 2.

The investigation into Staggs’ assault of the 10-year-old began as part of an investigation regarding Marcus Hill. Prosecutors charged Hill with sodomizing a child in the second degree and tampering with a witness. Investigators say Hill and Staggs are half-brothers.

“While charges have been filed, in these particular cases, we are continuing to investigate similar complaints on both suspects,” said Sheriff David Millsap. “We believe, at this point, we may have as many as ten child victims at the time of the assault. As these cases develop we will have better idea if we will be able to present further information to the prosecuting attorney.”

Detectives executed a search warrant at Staggs’ home on September 3.

“Evidence seized in the search warrant will be examined at the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab in Springfield,” Sheriff Millsap said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
POLICE: Standoff lasting 3 hours ends with suspect killing himself in Mount Vernon, Mo.
David Koenig at beach
Branson family hires high profile private investigator to join search for missing son
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
David Koenig
Father of missing Branson man breaks silence on his son’s disappearance
Woman injured after jumping off Lake Springfield bridge.
Emergency crews rescue woman injured after jumping from River Road Bridge above James River

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after advancing to second after reaching on an error...
Royals’ Perez giving fans reason to watch September baseball
High pressure moves out as the cold front moves in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm ahead of tonight’s cold front
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental
Fall festivals in the Ozarks/KY3
SEE LIST: Fall Festivals in the Ozarks