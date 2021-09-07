Advertisement

Missouri Department of Transportation seeks public comment on Christian County intersection improvements

The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for public comments on the proposed
The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for public comments on the proposed intersection improvement projects.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for public comments on the proposed intersection improvement projects.

MODOT engineers are planning to install a Continuous Green T intersection at Route 160 and AA and construct a Continuous Flow Intersection at Route 160 and CC.

“Northbound route 160 traffic will not have a signal will not have to stop, they’ll have signs that will watch for merging traffic,” said Project manager Kristi Bachman. “It will really improve the efficiency of that intersection for those traveling from Nixa to Springfield.”

More than 40,000 cars pass through the two intersections daily. According to MODOT, between 60-80 crashes occurred at these intersections between 2014-2018.

“We were seeing a lot of wet weather crashes at this intersection with people coming down the hill and getting a red light and not being able to stop in time,” said Bachman “So that will eliminate those crash types.”

The public can comment on the improvement projects through the Missouri Department of Transportation website September 7-21. Each project will cost more than $5 Million to complete.

“This is an opportunity to hear their thoughts on the project and provide information that we might not be aware of,” said Bachman.”So this is a great opportunity for them to see what we’re proposing and provide their thoughts and comments on it.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2023 and will take a year and a half to complete.

