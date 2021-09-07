Missouri Highway Patrol explains jet ski laws following Table Rock Lake crash Saturday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 14-year-old September 4 at Table Rock Lake.

The crash happened near Indian Point Marina. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure says a 15-year-old boy driving a jet ski hit the teen also on a jet ski.

“One of the juveniles was ejected and fatally injured,”Sgt. Mike McClure said.

Sgt. McClure says a 14-year-old girl was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment where she later died. Both drivers were of legal age to operate a personal watercraft.

”14 or older is the legal age and coupled with that is you have to have taken and successfully passed a boater education course,” McClure said.

He says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Anytime a trooper is assigned a crash they go into that investigation with the expectation that that they will discover possible contributing circumstances that occurred leading up to and including the crash,” Sgt. McClure said.

Boater Nate Kleoppel says he’s been driving jet skis for a few years and thinks there’s a few things to consider before getting on the water.

”Jet skis are definitely more agile so you have to keep your head on a swivel,” Nate Kleoppel said.

Kleoppel says they are also known to change directions quickly.

”Obviously boats can do that as well but even more with jet skis,” said Kleoppel.

It’s very important to be considerate of your speed as well.

”Don’t get close to another boat if they’re going slower slow down or go around just follow the water rules,” Kleoppel said.

He says the wake plays a huge role in the safety of your experience.

”It’s obviously more dangerous on windy days and the days when the waters a bit more choppy,” said Kleoppel.

”It’s up to the student, whether they’re an adult or a child of age, taking that class that course and what they take from it and apply it makes a difference out here,” said Sgt. McClure.

The 15-year-old experienced minor injuries. Both teens were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash. Names have not been released since they are both minors.

