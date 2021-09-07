Missouri Job Center, Jordan Valley Clinic offers job fair & vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will partner to host a combination job fair and vaccination clinic.

It begins Thursday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Missouri Job Center, located at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield. You will have your choice of vaccines.

“We are pleased to partner with Jordan Valley Health Center to offer a vaccine clinic at our job fair,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the city of Springfield. “Job seekers can visit with 50 employers in the parking lot and then step inside the Job Center for a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

The vaccination event is open to all members of the public and walk-ins are welcome. Jordan Valley Community Health Center will be administering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Kids as young as 12 may receive the Pfizer vaccine when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Participating employers include:

417 Homecare

Atrium Hospitality

Aviagen

Bass Pro Shops

Buckhorn

Braum’s

Citizens Memorial Hospital

Cintas

CNH Reman

Creekside at Elfindale Assisted/Independent Living

Crossmark, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

CoxHealth

Easy Living

Edmonds Dental Prosthetics

Fiocchi of America

Greene County Circuit Clerk

Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

Grizzly Industrial

JenFab Cleaning Solutions

John Youngblood Motors

K & C Stepping Stones

Lakeland Behavioral Health

McCormick/The French’s Food Company

Mercy

Merrill Steel

Modern Woodmen of America, Nothum

Nova Center of the Ozarks

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Paul Mueller Co.

Penmac Staffing

Phoenix Home Care

Poorboy Tree Service

Prestressed Casting

T-Mobile

Three Stone Homes & Springfield Farms

Timken Belts

The UPS Store

Uniforms PRN

Walgreens

Walmart

Wilson Creek Nursing & Rehab

Rapid Robert’s

Red Monkey Foods

Russell Cellular

Select Brands

TTEC

The Arc of the Ozarks

The Wooten Company.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.