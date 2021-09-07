Missouri Job Center, Jordan Valley Clinic offers job fair & vaccine clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center and Jordan Valley Community Health Center will partner to host a combination job fair and vaccination clinic.
It begins Thursday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Missouri Job Center, located at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield. You will have your choice of vaccines.
“We are pleased to partner with Jordan Valley Health Center to offer a vaccine clinic at our job fair,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the city of Springfield. “Job seekers can visit with 50 employers in the parking lot and then step inside the Job Center for a free COVID-19 vaccine.”
The vaccination event is open to all members of the public and walk-ins are welcome. Jordan Valley Community Health Center will be administering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Kids as young as 12 may receive the Pfizer vaccine when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Participating employers include:
417 Homecare
Atrium Hospitality
Aviagen
Bass Pro Shops
Buckhorn
Braum’s
Citizens Memorial Hospital
Cintas
CNH Reman
Creekside at Elfindale Assisted/Independent Living
Crossmark, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
CoxHealth
Easy Living
Edmonds Dental Prosthetics
Fiocchi of America
Greene County Circuit Clerk
Good Samaritan Boys Ranch
Grizzly Industrial
JenFab Cleaning Solutions
John Youngblood Motors
K & C Stepping Stones
Lakeland Behavioral Health
McCormick/The French’s Food Company
Mercy
Merrill Steel
Modern Woodmen of America, Nothum
Nova Center of the Ozarks
O’Reilly Auto Parts
Paul Mueller Co.
Penmac Staffing
Phoenix Home Care
Poorboy Tree Service
Prestressed Casting
T-Mobile
Three Stone Homes & Springfield Farms
Timken Belts
The UPS Store
Uniforms PRN
Walgreens
Walmart
Wilson Creek Nursing & Rehab
Rapid Robert’s
Red Monkey Foods
Russell Cellular
Select Brands
TTEC
The Arc of the Ozarks
The Wooten Company.
