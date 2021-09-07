New vending machine at Springfield elementary school feeds students’ hunger to read

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teachers at McGregor Elementary School in Springfield hope a new vending machine feeds students’ hunger to read.

A grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks paid for a vending machine full of books. Students use tokens earned for good behavior and the books are theirs to keep. School leaders say the kids are already excited to feed their appetites to read.

“When this was delivered Friday, the students stopped what they were doing,” said Blaine Broderick. “They had a mission to get to class and they just stopped and looked at the machine. The excitement was there before books were even in it so today is a special day.”

The staff does not fill the vending machines with any old books. Staff at McGregor is making a point of packing it with the stories and novels most frequently borrowed from the library.

