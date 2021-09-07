Advertisement

Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a St. Charles County woman accused of cutting the throat of a 6-year-old boy late last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Natalia Jacquemin, of St. Peters, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Aug. 27 attack. Authorities say Jacquemin called police late that night to report she had “slit the throat” of the boy, whom she thought was dead. Authorities say the boy survived but suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck that damaged his muscles and required surgery.

Police have not said what Jacquemin’s relationship is to the child. She is being held on $2 million cash bond.

