Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
POLICE: Standoff lasting 3 hours ends with suspect killing himself in Mount Vernon, Mo.
David Koenig at beach
Branson family hires high profile private investigator to join search for missing son
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
David Koenig
Father of missing Branson man breaks silence on his son’s disappearance
Woman injured after jumping off Lake Springfield bridge.
Emergency crews rescue woman injured after jumping from River Road Bridge above James River

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel said this tour was a different experience knowing he was...
WATCH: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after advancing to second after reaching on an error...
Royals’ Perez giving fans reason to watch September baseball
While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion