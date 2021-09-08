Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
As a result of recent concerns by the city council and citizens, the Springfield Police are...
Springfield police to ramp up enforcement of homeless-related ordinances
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
More than 1,000 pounds of grapes taken from Missouri church