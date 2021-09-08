Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. authorities searching for missing teenager

Kaiden Arrigo, 16, disappeared from his home the morning of September 4.
Kaiden Arrigo, 16, disappeared from his home the morning of September 4.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County, Ark. authorities are searching for a teenager.

Kaiden Arrigo, 16, disappeared from his home the morning of September 4. His family believes he may have been headed to a gas station in Lakeview.

Anyone having information about Arrigo is asked to contact the Lakeview Police Department through the 911 dispatch center non-emergency line 870-425-2361, or contact Sgt. Scott Thrasher at the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division 870-425-7000 or sthrasher@baxtercountysheriff.com.

