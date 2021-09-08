Baxter County, Ark. authorities searching for missing teenager

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County, Ark. authorities are searching for a teenager.

Kaiden Arrigo, 16, disappeared from his home the morning of September 4. His family believes he may have been headed to a gas station in Lakeview.

Anyone having information about Arrigo is asked to contact the Lakeview Police Department through the 911 dispatch center non-emergency line 870-425-2361, or contact Sgt. Scott Thrasher at the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division 870-425-7000 or sthrasher@baxtercountysheriff.com.

