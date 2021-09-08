Why there’s confusion amidst Bikefest permit at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A lot of confusion surrounds a popular event at the Lake of the Ozarks called Bikefest. The permits to be able to use the center lane were never filed with the city of Lake Ozark.

“I think the biggest issue is that there has been miscommunication surrounding the event. Historically, there have been event organizers for this who’ve applied for the center lane parking and a couple of the other details for that, and no applicant stepped forward this year,” said Harrison Fry, Assistant City Administrator for Lake Ozark.

Mayor Dennis Newberry has been very vocal on social media supporting the use of the center lane, but he claims he has no power to make that happen. Typically it would take some time to get the permit approved, but city officials are trying to expedite the process.

“Under traditional circumstances, any event application would be reviewed by our event review committee, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen as well, and if there were any significant issues with it. The staff would help the organizer work through that,” said Fry.

There is a meeting scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. at city hall in order to discuss the issue.

When asked if any of this is in relation to the shooting that happened in July, KY3 was told it has no relation. There was simply just no permit filed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.