CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County forgery suspect?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Junelle Alisa Waterhouse, 27 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a woman on the run. Junelle Alisa Waterhouse is 27-years-old. She’s charged with forgery, two counts of escaping custody and possession of narcotics equipment. Detectives believe Waterhouse could be involved in Greene County burglaries, car thefts, forgeries and drug crimes. We’re told she also has connections in Taney County.

Junelle Alisa Waterhouse is 5′01″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.

