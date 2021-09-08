Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler air behind the cold front

Cooler and drier air will spread across the region through Thursday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The cold front overnight brought a handful of showers and cloud cover briefly. Full sun with northerly winds can be expected for the afternoon.

The cold front passed through last night and we are dry and cooler behind it
The cold front passed through last night and we are dry and cooler behind it(KYTV)

High temperatures today will be comfortable in the lower 80s, which is just a few degrees below-average.

Amazing temps behind the cold front
Amazing temps behind the cold front(KYTV)

Tonight clear skies again with lowers in the 50s. Gorgeous Thursday morning is in store for us, and some will wake up to temperatures still in the 50s by 7 am. High temperatures on Thursday will range from about 81 to 84 degrees.

High pressure builds again for the weekend so the temperatures will step up on Friday to near 90 degrees. Saturday also looks hot, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

Dew points, however, are forecasted to remain low through the week, in which case the heat index won’t be a problem.We will remain dry for the next seven days. We’re monitoring next Tuesday for temperatures to be back in the 80s and a cold front to push through late in the evening. This front looks to bring some showers Wednesday and into next Thursday.

Heat builds again by the weekend
Heat builds again by the weekend(KYTV)

