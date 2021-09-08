Advertisement

Hickory County Health Department working with state to get most accurate COVID-19 numbers

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It started with a phone call from a concerned viewer. Why were COVID-19 numbers in Hickory County higher on its website than what was reported by the state.

Differences in number are a challenge the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. It has been dealing with it since the beginning of the pandemic.

“You know it’s not the first time we are seeing this sort of issue arise,” Lisa Cox from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says. “We have 115 county local county health agencies across the state the state.” “We will work through this one and get it back on track.”

Hickory County’s numbers are much higher than numbers being tracked by the state. The health department says its numbers have been higher since the start of the pandemic because the state wasn’t counting antigen tests.

“They did not start counting the antigen test until May of this year,” Dawn Vander, the administrator for the Hickory County Health Department says. “So we have always had more positives than the state has shown.”

The state confirms until this year, it was not been keeping track of results from rapid tests. The state calls these probable cases. Instead, only positives found with the PCR were reported on a state level.

“There is that little discrepancy between what the state data shows for Hickory County and what Hickory County has. And that’s not been uncommon,” Cox says.

The state says it is working with the Hickory County Health Department to make sure the most updated information is up on the state’s website. The state says it does not believe higher numbers are being reported, instead those are delays in getting the information up.

“They often have a better idea of what’s actually going on in their community and we may get a little bit of a delay in information,” Cox adds.

Hickory County confirms it’s working with the state now to see if the best route would be to separate the confirmed from the probable cases in the community when reporting data on its local site.

