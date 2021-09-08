Advertisement

Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations

Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Dept.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Three officers, a sergeant and the police chief in Kimberling City have turned in their resignations.

The resignations leave the department with no employees. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office will handle calls.

The reasoning for each resignation varies from not having qualified officers, the current pay rate, no police clerk to assist in the administration of the department, and new opportunities to better themselves. Chief Craig Alexander said he is accepting another position with Branson West Police Department along with Officer Shaun McCafferty.

Mayor Bob Fritz of Kimberling City calls the resignations, “unexpected and the short notice is disappointing.” Mayor Fritz says he will move forward, addressing pay and benefits to hire and keep police officers.

