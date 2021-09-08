Advertisement

LIST OF WINNERS: Missouri announces MO VIP COVID-19 incentives winners for second drawing

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The winners of the second drawing of the MO VIP have been announced.

At the time of the Aug. 27 drawing, a total of 566,151 MO VIP entries were received. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.2 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

Confirmed MO VIP winners can now be found at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

Of the 180 winners randomly selected in the second of the program’s five drawings, 177 have been fully verified. The remaining 3 preliminary winners have until 5 p.m. Friday to complete necessary documentation to verify their identity and vaccination status, or the prizes will be preliminarily awarded to an alternate.

“These Missourians are winners not only because they are receiving $10,000 but because, like 3.2 million other Missourians, they have stepped up to help protect themselves and those they care for from serious illness,” Governor Parson said. “We encourage Missourians to continue engaging in conversations with trusted health care professionals to learn when vaccination is right for them.”

More than 650,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of MO VIP. With state and federal vaccination data combined, 62% of Missouri’s eligible population (12 and up) has now initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once. The entry list will be reviewed, and duplicate entries will be removed prior to each drawing. All winners will all have their vaccination status verified.

The next drawing will take place this Friday, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.

