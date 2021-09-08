Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers.

Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant balloons, celebrity performers, clowns and marching bands.

Macy’s presented a curtailed version of the parade last year with balloons and performers confined to an area near the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

Marching bands that had been slated to join the 2020 parade will be participating this year instead.

Parade staff members and volunteers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri
Missouri auditor releases audit of Oregon County books
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unions built the middle class'