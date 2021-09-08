Advertisement

Missouri auditor releases audit of Oregon County books

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway rated the accounting practices of offices in Oregon County as ‘good.’

She released the audit Wednesday.

“By implementing the recommendations of an audit, local governments can be more efficient and effective with taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage Oregon County officials to put in place our recommendations in order to benefit county residents.”

Galloway did make some recommendations. She says the sheriff’s office has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed adequate supervisory reviews of detailed accounting and bank records, and the office manager does not always perform timely reconciliations of the bank account. In addition, she says the sheriff’s office does not charge, collect or remit sales taxes on phone cards and e-cigarettes sold to inmates, as required.

The audit also found controls and procedures in the prosecuting attorney’s office need improvement; annual settlements and status reports are not always filed timely by the public administrator; some offices need better electronic security controls; the county needs better procedures to ensure compliance with the Sunshine Law; and the county commission should develop written policies on electronic communication.

A copy of the audit can be found here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

