Advertisement

More than 1,000 pounds of grapes taken from Missouri church

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Liberty police are investigating the theft of 1,500 pounds of grapes from a church.

Pastor Michael Kern of Hosanna! Lutheran Church said the church traditionally picks the grapes after a service and converts it into communion wine for the rest of the year. Kern says the five rows of vines have been outside the church for more than 15 years and making the communion wine is a cherished tradition.

KSHB-TV reports the grapes were taken sometime after Monday. Kern says the church is not asking for donations to replace the vines, and its wine producer in Excelsior Springs will still provide wine for communion.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

As a result of recent concerns by the city council and citizens, the Springfield Police are...
Springfield police to ramp up enforcement of homeless-related ordinances
SEC beefing up schedules, moving away from early cupcakes
Judge sentences Springfield woman for meth conspiracy
Hickory County Health Department working with state to get most accurate COVID-19 numbers
Hickory County Health Department working with state to get most accurate COVID-19 numbers