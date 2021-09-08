Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom

NEOSHO, Mo. (KY3/KOAM) - Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis resigned after he was asked to remove a pride flag from his classroom.

Wallis says he first asked the school administration if he could display the flag and a sign reading ‘in this classroom all are welcome.’ He says the district advised against it. Wallis did it anyway.

When parents found out, they complained to the superintendent of the district. Wallis says he then was advised to sign a letter, stating he would take down the flag and sign, or face termination. Wallis turned in his resignation the following morning.

Statement from Neosho School District:

“As per all personnel matters, there is a limited amount of information that is allowed to be shared by the school district. In regards to inquiries regarding Mr. John Wallis, I can share that Mr. Wallis was hired on 8/13/21, and he submitted his resignation on September 1, 2021. Should you wish to view any of our personnel policies, they can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Policy/PolicyListing.aspx?S=332 Sincerely, Dr. Jim R. Cummins Superintendent”

