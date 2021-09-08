Advertisement

Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEOSHO, Mo. (KY3/KOAM) - Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis resigned after he was asked to remove a pride flag from his classroom.

Wallis says he first asked the school administration if he could display the flag and a sign reading ‘in this classroom all are welcome.’ He says the district advised against it. Wallis did it anyway.

When parents found out, they complained to the superintendent of the district. Wallis says he then was advised to sign a letter, stating he would take down the flag and sign, or face termination. Wallis turned in his resignation the following morning.

Statement from Neosho School District:

“As per all personnel matters, there is a limited amount of information that is allowed to be shared by the school district. In regards to inquiries regarding Mr. John Wallis, I can share that Mr. Wallis was hired on 8/13/21, and he submitted his resignation on September 1, 2021. Should you wish to view any of our personnel policies, they can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Policy/PolicyListing.aspx?S=332 Sincerely, Dr. Jim R. Cummins Superintendent”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom
Fassnight Farms/Springfield, Mo.
Garden Spot: Fall is around the corner
Garden Spot: Fall is around the corner
Emma
Unexpected pregnancy for giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo