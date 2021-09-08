Advertisement

Police say burglar found dead in burning home in Berryville, Ark.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Police in Berryville say a home burglar died after the home caught fire.

Officers responded to the home Monday around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say a woman inside her bathroom called 911 after the man broke into the home. She escaped the home after the man broke down the door of the bathroom.

Police surrounded the home. Investigators say the burglar then walked outside to his car, with a pistol by his side, to get a cigarette. He then walked back into the home, oblivious to any police activity. Investigators say shortly after the home caught fire.

Firefighters found the man’s body inside the home. Police have not released his identity.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

