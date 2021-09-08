Republic store vandalized over weekend; chamber of commerce says it’s been a problem in area

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals have damaged nearly a dozen businesses in Republic. The latest one happened over the holiday weekend at Rapid Ship Republic, off of U.S. 60.

Rapid Ship Republic opened up about four months ago. Owner Michele Vanater says she happened to be inside the store, when the window shattered around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

”At first I didn’t realize what it was that had shattered it,” Vanater says. “We were having rain, that type of thing. And then I realized on our floor was a silver ball that was a bearing and that’s what had been shot through it.”

Police are reviewing the security video from Vanater and the nearby businesses. However, Vanater wishes she had more evidence to give to officers.

“If we could’ve done something better, we would’ve had cameras in our parking lot which we’re going to have installed next week,” Vanater says. “I think those are the kinds of things you want to do.”

Vanater says many stores have been targeted by vandals in Republic over the last few months.

“I think we’re the eleventh business that’s been hit,” Vanater says. “When we first opened I had concerns about that. I thought oh my gosh if somebody got one of our windows, that’d be huge.”

The storefront window is boarded up, with repairs most likely taking over a week. Vanater says the damage will cost her anywhere from $2,000- $3,000.

“A business when they first open is not expected to make an overhead quickly so now this kind of sets us back,” Vanater says.

The director for the Republic Area Chamber of Commerce, Macy Mitchell, is also a small business owner. Mitchell says one of his shops was also hit and he thinks by the same people.

“This ball bearing maybe marble sized,” Mitchell says. “Not sure how they would shoot it. Maybe a slingshot or not but in the middle of the night. It didn’t shatter our glass but made a significant hole.”

Mitchell says this is not reflective of Republic and it’s disheartening to the small business community.

“A couple people who may want to raise a little bit of chaos shouldn’t dissuade anybody,” Mitchell says.

However, Mitchell says he doesn’t expect it to impact the growth Republic is seeing.

“Something like this, although it might be a slap in the face, I think it only emboldens us,” Mitchell says.

Vanater says police officers arrived just minutes after she called and has filed a police report. If you have any information on these crimes, call Republic police.

