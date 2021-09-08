Sarah Huckabee-Sanders visits Mountain Home as she campaigns for governor

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Sarah Huckabee-Sanders made a stop in Mountain Home Wednesday as apart of her Freedom Tour, in hopes to become Arkansas’ next governor. Huckabee-Sanders spoke at Buncles Brick Oven and Brews among hundreds of local supporters.

The former press secretary for President Donald Trump has been on the campaign trail following her announcement she would be running for governor on January 25.

”One of our biggest goals for this tour was to spend a lot of time with Arkansans, talking to them face-to-face and also showcasing some of the great communities and some of the beauty of our state,” said Huckabee-Sanders. “I feel like we’ve really done that well and look forward to doing it here the next several days.”

She was greeted by a large crowd of supporters.

“I’m tired of Arkansas being at the bottom of the list in every state ranking,” she said. “I know we have the capability to be first or second, because I’ve won in Washington and done it again and again.”

Huckabee-Sanders said she’s been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from all corners of the state. She refereed to former President Trump several times in here speech.

”This is a huge thing for the city of Mountain Home, we need to get behind something like this,” said Al Beers, owner of Buncles Brick Oven and Brews. “Just bringing people together, showing people we can all stand together, we can get things done. Moving forward, Sarah is our girl to get that done.”

Sanders will face Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the Republican primary. Rutledge has also been out on the campaign trail. She recently filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for a rule extending federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people.

Four democratic candidates and a Libertarian candidates have also put their names in the race.

- Anthony Bland

- Chris Jones

- James Russell

- Supha Xayprasith-Mays

- Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (LP)

Huckabee-Sanders will finish up her tour this Saturday at a 9/11 memorial in Fayetteville. The primary election is in May of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.