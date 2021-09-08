Springfield City Council approves SPD body cam, COVID-19 aid and road repair funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City leaders had a busy agenda on Tuesday night as they discussed council bills ranging from public safety to health.

The city approved quite a bit of funding related to several different fronts. As it pertains to public health, city leaders approved the use of more than $2.8 million in federal funding to make up for various city costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding from FEMA will be used to help cover the costs of contract tracing, vaccinations, COVID testing, call center services, public information, as well as contracting temporary workers to help with these tasks between January 2020 and this past July.

Council members also approved more than $2.9 million dollars of city funding for several major road improvements. The city approved and accepted the bid by Blevins Asphalt Construction Company, Inc. to resurface large stretches of Battlefield, Sunshine and National.

Another major item on Tuesday’s agenda included the approval of continued funding for the Springfield Police Department’s Body Warn Camera Program. The city approved the use of $119,195 per year for the next four years. Those funds will be split equally among all four of the city’s zones.

When the city initially approved the program, it only approved funding for the first year of the five-year-program.

Chief Paul Williams described the effectiveness of the program to city leaders.

“[With] 240 cameras, the storage of the data, the use of the data, [it is] both increasing accountability, transparency on the part of the officers to the public, and also on the public interaction with the officers,” Williams said. “And then add to that the evidentiary value of a variety of crimes to investigate and things that are involved in providing better information to the prosecutor and for the officers as they complete those reports and investigations.”

Williams said prosecution of most crimes in the area now involve the use of video, whether that is officer body camera footage, dash cam footage, or security video from an affected business or home.

While Williams said the cameras are performing “better than expected,” he said the department is still working through a few kinks in the program. He said that involves enough staffing to process the data, the ability to send the data directly to the prosecutor’s office, as well as a few other minor issues he and the city are working to improve.

Councilman Craig Hosmer stated that he believed rising crime to be the biggest concern among many Springfield neighborhoods. Hosmer, Chief Williams and other city leaders agreed body cameras are not the solution, but a very important tool.

City leaders also approved an agreement between SPD and Ozark Technical Community College regarding the reporting and investigation of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking incidents on the OTC campus or involving OTC faculty, students, staff, or visitors.

The approved Memorandum of Understanding is designed to an enhance safety for the OTC community by ensuring an effective collaboration between OTC, OTC security and Springfield police. The agreement distinguished specific roles for both OTC and SPD as they collaborate with each other.

Springfield City Council also agreed on an increase in the Park Board’s operating budget for 2021-2022. The city approved the purchase of the Fieldhouse SportsCenter, which will be managed and operated by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. The closing date will be on Sept. 28.

Leaders decided to increase the Park Board’s budget by $604,907.91 to fund the operations of the sports complex.

