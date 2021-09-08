Advertisement

Stolen dog found in Md. gets private flight home to N.C.

By Abby Isaacs
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) – A woman in Maryland didn’t think she would be reunited with a stolen dog found hundreds of miles away from his home.

But in just a few days, Nigel was back with his family, all because the community came together.

“They got him home to me. And as you see, I haven’t, but he has not left my side,” said Shelia Salazar, Nigel’s owner.

It took an entire community working together to make this reunion possible.

Nigel was found roaming in an alley in Maryland on Sept. 1.

Community researcher Leah Biddinger used her handheld scanner to check him for a microchip and got a match to an owner in North Carolina.

Salazar said Nigel was stolen from her Fayetteville neighborhood a few days prior.

“Then that’s when, you know, it was kind of like, ‘Ok. What do we do?” Biddinger said.

Nigel stayed at Dog E. Stylz in Essex while they reached out to Amelia Air, an organization that saves animals from high kill shelters and flies them to rescues who can find them homes.

“Get animals out of bad situations, back into good situations. They are an amazing organization,” Biddinger said.

Two Virginia pilots volunteered to fly Nigel home, and Sunday he made the trip first class, of course.

“It was good to see him go home. He was happy. You know what I mean? He snuggled in my lap,” pilot Jordan McCarthy said.

Salazar, who had just adopted Nigel from a shelter in May, was extremely grateful, especially because it’s not the first dog that has been stolen from her, but it’s the first happy ending.

“Knowing that we were able, the rescue community was able to come together and make this happen, it’s overwhelming. Like I’m still, you know, in awe of what happened,” Biddinger said.

Virginia non-profit Amelia Air has a goal to save at least 500 animals each year by taking them off death row and flying them to rescues that will help find their forever homes.

Copyright 2021 WMAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,700 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,200 cases
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020
Taney County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts