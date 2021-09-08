Taney County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed the deaths of 10, previously unreported, Taney County residents due to COVID-19.
The death total from the virus increased to 144. These individuals passed in the month of August:
• 1 individual in their 30′s
• 2 individuals in their 50′s
• 3 individuals in their 60′s
• 2 individuals in their 70′s
• 2 individuals in their 80′s
Health leaders remind the community there are three tools available to decrease the likelihood of getting COVID-19: vaccination, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering. The public is being asked to consider using more than one of these tools as part of a multi-layered approach due to the prevalence and severity of the Delta variant.
