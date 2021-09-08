Advertisement

Taney County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) confirmed the deaths of 10, previously unreported, Taney County residents due to COVID-19.

The death total from the virus increased to 144. These individuals passed in the month of August:

• 1 individual in their 30′s

• 2 individuals in their 50′s

• 3 individuals in their 60′s

• 2 individuals in their 70′s

• 2 individuals in their 80′s

Health leaders remind the community there are three tools available to decrease the likelihood of getting COVID-19: vaccination, physical distancing, and wearing a face covering. The public is being asked to consider using more than one of these tools as part of a multi-layered approach due to the prevalence and severity of the Delta variant.

