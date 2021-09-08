Advertisement

Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thousands of Missouri children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the new school year began, and at least one rural school closed for cleaning after an outbreak.

A map on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5-19 within each school district’s geographic boundaries, including non-public school children who live within the district. The map shows nearly two dozen districts with at least 41 new cases over the past 14 days. Combined, those districts alone have seen 2,964 illnesses. They include 173 cases in Kansas City and 172 in St. Louis city.

Double-digit cases are reported in dozens of other districts. The total number of illnesses among students and staff statewide isn’t posted on the dashboard. A message left with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education wasn’t immediately returned.

In northwestern Missouri, the South Nodaway School District closed Thursday and Friday for “extended cleaning, sanitation and ventilation,” according to a letter posted on the district’s website. The decision was made after 49 of students were absent due to illness or quarantine, along with three staff members. The absent students accounted for more than a quarter of all students, and over half of those in grades 7-12, the letter stated.

Classes resumed Tuesday, but with masks required through Sept. 17.

Bigger schools are feeling the impact, too. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a news briefing Wednesday that data from the first week of school alone showed 323 county children with the virus, 51 staff cases and 1,214 students and staff in quarantine. He said those numbers were “artificially low” since second-week data wasn’t available, and because only 16 of the county’s 23 districts reported.

“These numbers reveal that the level of transmission among our children is much too high,” Page said.

Missouri reported 1,690 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total to 643,183. The state also reported 154 deaths, including 132 that occurred prior to September but had not been previously attributed to the virus. All told, 10,814 Missourians have died from COVID-19.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools says masks helping keep COVID cases low
Springfield Public Schools, colleges say masking and vaccinations keeping COVID-19 cases low on campus
Republic School District changes masking policy to recommended
SPS athletic director speaks on COVID-19 and heat safety as sports resume.
Springfield Public Schools athletic director speaks on COVID-19 and heat safety as sports resume
Springfield's Hillcrest High School is in the midst of a $30 million renovation and alumni...
Springfield Hillcrest’s renovation challenging for students, but the transformation is eye-popping