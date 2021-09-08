Advertisement

Unexpected pregnancy for giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo

Emma
Emma(Dickerson Park Zoo/Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo is expecting.

Emma’s pregnancy is not only unexpected, but also high risk as conception occurred while she was receiving birth control treatments.

The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, and Emma is estimated to be 12-13 months along in her pregnancy. She has had three successful pregnancies and one calf born with health issues, which passed away shortly after birth.

The animal care staff is closely monitoring Emma for signs of labor, as well as preparing an indoor birthing area and hand-raising materials for the calf.

“Emma is doing well, and the zoo’s animal care staff is doing everything they can to be prepared for when she goes into labor, “said zoo spokeswoman, Joey Powell.

Emma is 16 years old.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police say Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy
The ‘Andy Griffith Show’ comes to an end on KY3
Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures builds barns. Some customers paid thousands and...
On Your Side Investigation: More legal trouble for Bolivar, Mo. business owner
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Fire investigators returned to the home in the 2300 block of South Lone Pine Monday.
Investigators rule deadly house fire in Springfield killing family of 4 as accidental

Latest News

Fassnight Farms/Springfield, Mo.
Garden Spot: Fall is around the corner
Garden Spot: Fall is around the corner
Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
Amazing temps behind the cold front
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler air behind the cold front