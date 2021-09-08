Unexpected pregnancy for giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - A giraffe at Dickerson Park Zoo is expecting.

Emma’s pregnancy is not only unexpected, but also high risk as conception occurred while she was receiving birth control treatments.

The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, and Emma is estimated to be 12-13 months along in her pregnancy. She has had three successful pregnancies and one calf born with health issues, which passed away shortly after birth.

The animal care staff is closely monitoring Emma for signs of labor, as well as preparing an indoor birthing area and hand-raising materials for the calf.

“Emma is doing well, and the zoo’s animal care staff is doing everything they can to be prepared for when she goes into labor, “said zoo spokeswoman, Joey Powell.

Emma is 16 years old.

