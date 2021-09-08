On Your Side: Check your email for money from 2017 class action lawsuit

(KY3) - It pays to watch KY3′s On Your Side. Back in 2017, Ashley Reynolds reported on a class action lawsuit titled BoughtMilk.com. If you filed a claim, check your email. Money is on the way.

It’s a settlement against milk producers over price-fixing. Missouri is one of the states included in the $52-million settlement. Melissa Inman in Cassville watches On Your Side. She’s now $7 richer.

“I kind of like to go off your leads,” said Melissa Inman. “I don’t usually sign-up for things that I’m not for sure.”

You can no longer file a claim in this case. Remember, be careful when signing up for these class action settlements. Make sure it’s a legit lawsuit. Workers at SeniorAge say It can be tricky.

“The problem with a lot of the class action lawsuits is that the promise that they offer, to seniors or to whomever, is the same end or promise that scammers and fraudulent people offer,” said Alex Cobb with SeniorAge. “It’s kind of the the promise of free money.”

Never give your social security number.

“I just gave my email address. That was it,” said Inman.

Before you give any personal info, run it by someone you trust. Remember this process takes years. Be leery of quick cash offers. According to court documents, digital payments for this case will go out starting at the end of the month.

