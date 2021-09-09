Advertisement

2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KNXV) - Police say two children died and their mother was critically injured in an aggravated assault incident at a Phoenix home.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a man who said his two young children were dead in his home. Officers responded and found the children’s bodies.

Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about these small children that are dead. Obviously, heartbreaking for the community,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

Authorities say the cause and manner of the children’s deaths are not apparent because there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The children’s father, believed to be in a domestic relationship with their mother, has been detained and is cooperating. Authorities are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Officials say the power had been cut to the house before investigators arrived.

