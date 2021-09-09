Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberling City Police Dept.
Kimberling City Police Department chief, all of his officers announce resignations
Neosho Junior High School teacher John Wallis resigned after he was asked to remove a pride...
Neosho (Mo.) teacher resigns following district orders to remove pride flag from classroom
MO VIP.
CHECK LIST: Missouri announces MO VIP COVID-19 incentives winners for 2nd drawing
Recent survey reports Springfield is top 10 dangerous cities
Survey calling Springfield one of top 10 most dangerous cities in the US may be misusing data
Digital payments will go out from class action settlement.
On Your Side: Check your email for money from 2017 class action lawsuit

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
More smoke on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice temps today, but smoke returning
Families can enjoy a day of picking their own bouquets at Fassnight Creek Farm.
Moms and Money: Fassnight Creek Farm