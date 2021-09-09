COVID-19 booster dose available soon; Ozarks voices opinions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says they are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans starting the week of September 20.

Individuals deciding to receive an additional dose can receive one eight months after their second dose. The Centers Disease Control recommends only the moderate to severely immunocompromised should receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“We have developed a plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall subject to Food and Drug Administration conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines,” said officials with the HHS.

When the additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine gets the green light individuals fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination roll-out previously will be eligible for it first. This includes many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, who will likely be eligible for the booster. As of right now, there is not enough data to support an additional dose of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“We anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccine. Administration of the J & J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J & J in the next few weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J & J booster shots as well,” said the HHS.

The third shot is intended to provide longer, lasting protection, recognizing many vaccines will reduce in protection over time.

“The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant,” said the HHS.

KY3 asked multiple people if they are planning on receiving the additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if it’s approved in the next couple of weeks.

“As far as the third dose, I am really unsure about it,” said Amanda Deguai. “I want to wait a while and see how it goes for others and continue to learn further information.

“If another one is recommended then I will definitely try to get it,” said Logan Vacca. “I am not sure if my job is going to make me get the third, but either way I will because it is better for my health and safety overall.”

