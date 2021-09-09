District officials say Springfield Public Schools bond projects are ahead of schedule, on budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield School District has been hard at work rebuilding many schools and facilities.

District officials say they’ve been able to do more with taxpayer dollars and are ahead of schedule.

“The learning environment and what we need to provide for kids and the safety of that building is 100 percent paramount,” said Executive Director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, Dr. Travis Shaw.

He says the district has been able to do more than expected with the $167.73 million bond funds approved by voters back in 2019.

“We’ve really been able to accomplish way more than we even thought we could. We were able to complete a second phase of Hillcrest that wasn’t scheduled. We’ve been able to move York Elementary up,” he said. “That building is currently under construction now. It wasn’t scheduled until 2023. We’ve got a couple of our storm shelter gymnasiums at both Field and Twain Elementary that are starting construction at any time.”

Shaw says there have been some construction challenges due to the pandemic.

“You don’t know from week to week what the issue will be so our architects, our contractors have been so incredible to work with and be flexible and figure out solutions to problems as they come up,” said Shaw.

He also says they’ve been able to stay on budget.

“Pricing has stayed where we expected it to be. We have not seen the escalation in pricing as we thought we might in 2021 when we were first provided with budgets as early as 2018,” he explained.

The district is working to give future generations the learning environment they need to thrive.

“It’s hard work but it’s extremely rewarding when you see those kids walk in the building for the first time when they’ve been in a facility that’s 100 years old. Then you see something brand new. It’s awesome,” said Shaw.

Construction for all current projects should be complete by the end of next year.

The district is also working on a new bond proposal for voters to consider in 2023.

